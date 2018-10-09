Priceline launches massive half price sale

Priceline Pharmacy is holding a 50 per cent off sale across its haircare range, for three days.

In one of its biggest events of the year, the discount pharmacy store has marked down prices on items including Schwarzkopf, Toni & Guy, Essano, Fudge and John Frieda.

The sale is on for three days only - starting today and ending this Thursday, October 11.

If you're a Schwarzkopf fan, its Ultimate Colour shampoo and conditioner are just $2.74 a bottle - a saving of 50 per cent. And some of its Live Colour metallic and pastel lilac packs are also selling for $2.74, from $5.49. Its popular Root Retoucher (in brown) has been reduced from $17.99 to $8.99.

Pantene's Colour Protection range can be purchased for $20 while a 250ml Toni & Guy hairspray will set you back just $7.99.

If you're looking to pick up the Moosehead Defining Paste it will be in stock for just $4.99.

Lady Jayne brushes and elastics, which will come in handy as we enter the Spring Racing Carnival season, have been heavily reduced with the vent pro brush now $12.

Fudge Professional shampoo and conditioner - a beloved range by some of Australia's top hair stylists - has also dropped in price to sit under the $15 mark.

Schwartzkopf Live Colour Metallic Lilac Chrome down to $2.74.

Schwartzkopf Ultimate Colour shampoo and conditioner, $2.74 a bottle.

You can get your hands on Marc Anthony's shampoo and conditioner for $8.49 and a 620ml Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 shampoo for $7.99. There's an array of hair creams, fudges and waxes that are also heavily discounted.

They've got up to 30 per cent off hair electrical items too. If you're in need of straighteners, Kardashian Beauty 3-in-1 styler is down to $174.30, from $249.

But you'll have to be quick - by the end of the week prices will return to normal.