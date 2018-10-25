Menu
Old Gympie Rd intersection at Yandina.
Old Gympie Rd intersection at Yandina. Erle Levey
Business

Prime corner site

25th Oct 2018 6:46 AM

AN ideally positioned vacant 2541sq m block of commercial land located in Yandina is being offered to market with development approval in place.

The property located at 2 Old Gympie Road is being marketed by an offers to purchase campaign run via marketing agent Jason O'Meara of Savills.

Mr O'Meara said the DA approved site has been given the green light for a retail convenience centre to be constructed.

"The site offers a prime opportunity for the incoming buyer, with the option for the proposed development to be completed in two stages," he said.

"The development will see eight shops and two offices built with a net lettable area of 600sq m across the 10 tenancies.

"On completion, the complex will feature ample car parking facilities to accommodate 37 vehicles.

"The vacant block is ideally located on a corner site with exceptional street frontage, opposite to a busy local shopping centre that is anchored by an IGA supermarket.''

Mr O'Meara said the current zoning of the property provided flexibility under the town plan, with the potential for a medical centre or service station to be built as an alternative.

2 OLD GYMPIE ROAD, YANDINA

What: Vacant 2541sq m block of commercial land

Features: DA approval for a retail convenience centre to be constructed, corner site

Price: Offers to purchase

Agent: Jason O'Meara at Savills

Contact: 0408 087 868

