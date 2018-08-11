Prime mover carrying steel rolls on the highway

ON SCENE: Fire crews were called to the Cunningham Highway last night where a truck had rolled onto its side.

A TRUCK driver suffered a head injury after his prime mover rolled over on the Cunningham Highway last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 30km west of Warwick at 9.13pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the semi-trailer carrying steel was found on its side next to the highway.

A bit of diesel had spilled as a result of the crash, but firefighters made the scene safe.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man suffered a head injury but was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

He is reportedly still in hospital.

Crews left the scene about 10.30pm.