Inside view of Madmegs & Co restaurant at Noosaville
Inside view of Madmegs & Co restaurant at Noosaville
News

Prime waterfront Noosa restaurant goes under

by Glen Norris
30th Dec 2020 8:13 AM
Liquidators have been appointed to a popular Noosaville restaurant run by local chef Emmett Malone after the eatery failed to survive the COVID-19 shutdown.

Revive Financial partner Jarvis Archer was appointed liquidator of Madmegs & Co on Christmas Eve, joining a growing list of restaurants shutting their doors due to the pandemic.

The eatery, which opened in 2016, specialised in pizza and pasta dishes and was run by Mr Malone, the former chef at Sirocco Noosa, along with fellow director Damir Mikletic.

Mr Archer said the directors of the business had advised him that the eatery was unable to recover after COVID-19 decimated the restaurant trade.

Madmegs & Co restaurant at Noosaville.
"At this early stage, I have not conducted my own investigations into the cause of the company's failure," said Mr Archer.

He said the directors had sought to sell the business for a number of months prior to the liquidation but were unsuccessful.


"Accordingly, I am not taking steps to find a buyer for the business and will deal with its assets on a close-down basis in the liquidation," he said.

In May, the award-winning River Deck Restaurant, located on the banks of the Noosa River, collapsed into liquidation after almost $300,000 in forward bookings were cancelled due to COVID-19.

The restaurant had been owned and managed since 2001 by husband and wife duo Geoff and Susan Baxby.

