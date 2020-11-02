Prince Andrew’s secret meeting with Queen

Disgraced Prince Andrew visited his mum the Queen under the cloak of darkness last week in a secret bid to plot a potential comeback to public royal life, a report says.

Late on Tuesday, the royal, 60 - who has been tied to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused socialite Ghislaine Maxwell - snuck into Windsor Palace for a chat with his mother, sources told The Sun.

"This looked like a deliberate attempt not to be seen,'' an insider told the outlet.

Prince Andrew and the Queen attend church at Hillington in Sandringham on January 19, 2020. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But while the Queen may be sympathetic to her youngest son's plight, his brother, heir to the throne Prince Charles, and nephew Prince William are "united'' in their stance that he should not be returned to any public role, sources told the Mirror.

There is "zero chance'' he would be allowed back to his royal work, palace sources said, with the insider adding: "There is no way of him ever returning to frontline duties and he will remain very much on the outside.

"Whatever (Andrew) may think his future looks like, he should be under no illusion that view is not shared by the people who actually make the decisions within the family,'' the source said.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Prince is accused of having sex with then-17-year-old Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s, when he was in his 40s, with the help of Ms Maxwell. He has always strongly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Epstein was being held on sex trafficking charges involving scores of young women in a New York federal prison when he committed suicide in August 2019.

Ms Maxwell is currently in jail awaiting trial over sex trafficking and other charges involving her time with Epstein. She denies the charges.

