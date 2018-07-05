Menu
Login
Meghan Markle’s family are under the pump again, this time from a close associate of the royal family.
Meghan Markle’s family are under the pump again, this time from a close associate of the royal family.
Celebrity

Charles’ pal lashes ‘common’ Markles

by The Sun, staff writers
5th Jul 2018 5:27 AM

AN old school friend of Prince Charles has reportedly labelled Meghan Markle's family as "common" and her dad Thomas as a "huge lump".

Nicky Haslam, who went to Eton with Prince Charles and socialised with Princess Diana, reportedly told the Daily Mail that the new Duchess of Sussex's family is "frightfully common".

When asked to describe the new royal in-laws, Haslam, who was born to one of Queen Victoria's goddaughters, reportedly said, "They're frightfully common."

And the newspaper said Haslam also told of his apparent relief that Meghan's dad did not attend the wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Thomas Markle, 73, was forced to miss walking his daughter down the aisle after suffering a heart attack days after being caught posing for staged paparazzi snaps.

According to the Daily Mail, Haslam added: "It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's dad] had been there.

 

Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle. Picture: Supplied
Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle. Picture: Supplied

 

Thomas Markle Jr has had his run-ins with police. Picture: Supplied
Thomas Markle Jr has had his run-ins with police. Picture: Supplied

"The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them."

But Haslem didn't leave his vitriol just for Meghan's beleaguered family; he also reportedly had a crack at her wedding dress.

Haslam told the newspaper he "didn't very much like" her $360,000 Givenchy bridal gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller.

 

Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland escaped the ire of Prince Charles’ friend. Picture: Getty Images
Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland escaped the ire of Prince Charles’ friend. Picture: Getty Images

Reportedly saying "it didn't fit", he added: "It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete".

But cabaret singer and former designer Haslam did reportedly reserve praise for one member of Meghan's family - mum Doria Ragland.

He said: "One person who wasn't common was her mother".

These days Haslam makes a living as a cabaret singer.

Clarence House declined to comment on his remarks.

 

- with The Sun

Related Items

Show More
'common' duke and duchess of cambridge meghan markle nicky haslam prince harry royal connections samantha markle thomas markle

Top Stories

    '80s Hollywood heart-throb visits Noosa

    '80s Hollywood heart-throb visits Noosa

    News A special Blue Lagoon movie night

    Aragorn lends a paw for sick kids

    Aragorn lends a paw for sick kids

    News A gentle giant raising money for sick children

    Forest to conservation park conversion

    Forest to conservation park conversion

    News 2400 hectares go to national park

    Holiday fun for all ages

    Holiday fun for all ages

    News Plenty to do in school holidays

    Local Partners