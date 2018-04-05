Charles snaps at reporter's ‘crap’ question

PRINCE Charles has given a rather curt response to an Australian radio reporter's less-than-royal question about his toilet habits, telling the cheeky interviewer not to "believe all that crap".

It was reported this week that a new biography, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion And Defiance Of Prince Charles, will claim the Prince has a very particular set of items he needs when travelling, including "his orthopaedic bed, personal toilet seat, Kleenex Premium Comfort toilet paper, fresh linen a chest of drawers and two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands."

The eyebrow-raising claims made headlines worldwide - and with Charles and wife Camilla in Australia to open the Commonwealth Games, Hit105 reporter Jase, from Stav, Abby and Matt's breakfast radio show, decided to go straight to the source to find out the truth.

“Don’t tell me you forgot to pack the dunny seat, love” Picture: AAP

Here's how their brief interview, recorded on the fly as the Prince performed his royal duties, went down.

Jase: "Hello Charles. Is it true that you carry your own toilet seat when you travel?"

Prince Charles: "I WHAT?"

Jase: "Your own toilet seat, when you trav-"

Prince Charles: "Oh, DON'T believe all that CRAP. The VERY IDEA."

Interview over. Jase then turned his attention to Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - again forgoing formal titles to address her on a first-name basis.

Jase: "Hi Camilla. So, he doesn't carry his own toilet seat when he travels?"

We've listened to the audio several times, and have decided that the Duchess' wordless response is the exact midpoint between an embarrassed groan and an annoyed sigh.

Poor Camilla doesn't seem to be having much fun on this trip down under - cameras caught her looking rather bored at several different points during last night's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

At least Charles has his own portable toilet seat to make the trip bearable (allegedly).