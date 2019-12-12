Prince dies in sex drug binge

Designer Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi walks the runway at the Qasimi show during London Fashion Week Men's June 2019 on June 08, 2019 in London, England. Picture: John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images

AN ARAB prince died after a cocaine and sex drug binge in his £8 million ($A15 million) London apartment, an inquest heard.

Sheik Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, 39, the fashion designer son of the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, had been partying with a man called Yohan Escobar at the luxury home in Knightsbridge, The Sun reported.

The UAE prince, owner of British-based fashion label Qasimi, was found dead by a cleaner on July 1 this year.

She originally believed he was sleeping but was horrified when she touched his neck and realised he was freezing cold.

The inquest heard she yelled out "Dial 999! He is dead. He is dead" but paramedics couldn't save him and he was declared dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests revealed Khalid had high levels of GHB and "recreational" amounts of cocaine in his system.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as drug toxicity, the inquest heard.

Detective Sergeant Adrian De Villiers told the hearing Khalid had been partying with Mr Escobar on the night before his death.

Mr Escobar, who was not a suspect in his death, believed Khalid was asleep when he left the flat as he heard the designer snoring.

The officer said: "There is no suggestion of anybody acting in a way to give or make Khalid take these drugs."

Khalid's family, including his twin sister, were said to be heartbroken by the death of a man described as "on top of his career and on top of the world".

A statement read to the court revealed Khalid's passion for "creating" grew when he moved from Sharjah to England at the age of nine.

It added: "Khalid was passionate about social causes, especially the plight of refugees. He believed strongly that these issues could benefit from the platform he could provide.

"With courage and focus, he infused his design work with these important subjects. Khalid was obsessive about the soul and quality of his creations and, on their journey from the sketchpad to the runway, they carried with them a call to action."

Coroner Bernard Richmond QC gave a verdict of drugs-related death at Westminster Coroners' Court.

Khalid's dad Sheik Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has ruled Sharjah since 1972.

The ruler's eldest son from his first marriage, Sheik Mohammed bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, died of a drug overdose aged 24 in 1999 at the family's home in Sussex.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission