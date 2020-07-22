Prince George birthday pics reveal royal life in isolation

Prince William and Princess Catherine's children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George – are taking part in the clap for carers hour in the UK. Picture: Instagram

Prince William and Princess Catherine's children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George – are taking part in the clap for carers hour in the UK. Picture: Instagram

He may one day become king, but right now he's an action man.

Prince George celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday with the release of photographs taken by his mum, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The young prince looked like he was growing up fast with a cheeky grin showing off his gapped tooth while he wore a camouflage T-shirt.

A second image released by Kensington Palace was more traditional, with Prince George looking straight at the camera while wearing a $15 polo shirt.

The photographs were believed to have been taken last month at the family's Anmer Hall retreat in Norfolk, where they stayed during the UK's coronavirus pandemic.

Kate and Prince William have been homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 5, while also trying to keep Prince Louis, 2, occupied.

Kate said in interviews that the home schooling had been tricky.

"It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating," she said.

And when the duchess was asked about teaching her children in a recent interview, she mentioned the popular book Spider Sandwiches by Claire Freedman.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work," Kate said.

According to the photographs, they were also able to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

The cute photographs showed Prince George was the spitting image of his father compared with photographs of Prince William taken at age seven.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son Prince George of Cambridge at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

It seems a long time Kate took Prince George out of the famous Lindo Wing door at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on July 22, 2013, weighing 3.79kg.

On that day, Kate was beaming, and Prince William very carefully put him in a capsule and into a waiting car.

Prince George is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, 71, and his father, 38, and he would be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror took the English crown.

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Prince George birthday pics reveal royal life in isolation