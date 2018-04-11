Royal wedding guestlist: 'political leaders not required'

THE first guests invited to the royal wedding have been confirmed with US President Trump and British PM Theresa May understood to have been snubbed for the big day.

The royal couple confirmed some of the 2640 members of the public they have invited into the castle grounds on May 19 including 12-year-old amputee, Jorja Furze, who is an ambassador for the Steel Bones charity and help set up an Anxiety Group to help students adjust to life at school.

Amelia Thompson, 12, who was caught up in the 2017 Manchester attack was invited, along with Welsh woman and charity volunteer Zoe Arundell, 20. Former soldier Philip Gillespie, 30, who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and takes part in the Invictus Games is also on the guest list.

Meghan Markle’s dad is expected to walk her down the aisle.

Despite speculation about the Obamas being invited, Kensington Palace confirmed official heads of state will be off the list in favour of close friends, in contrast to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding," a spokesman said.

"Her Majesty's government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Instead, the 600 guests are likely to be made up of good friends, work colleagues and acquaintances. Some of Meghan's best friends include an international who's who of fashion designers, actresses and reality stars that is set to include bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney, former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra, and fashion designer, Misha Nonoo.

Meghan's university buddy Lindsay Roth and heir to a sweet dynasty, Millie Mackintosh could also be there, along with Prince Harry's best friends Tom Inskip and Guy Pelley.

Other members of the public invited include Catherine Cooke, 53, and Julie-Ann Coll, 35, a mother and daughter team nominated for their work in helping people cope with child bereavement.

Deaf teenager, Reuben Litherland, 14, is invited, along with 18-year-old Kai Fletcher, who has helped young people though charity work. A 52-year-old former Royal Marine, Grant White, who lost his leg and now trains with Race2Recovery will also be there.

Other guests on the day include a Young Mayor of a London borough, a mental health worker, primary school teacher and the founders of a community lunch that caters for people who are lonely over Christmas.

The entire royal family will be there, along with Meghan's parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Snr. It's not yet known whether Meghan's older half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Markle, will attend.

Elton John and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends Chelsea Davy and Cressida Bonas are also reported to be invited, as well as the Spice Girls, who may stage a reunion performance.