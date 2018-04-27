Royal wedding: Harry asks William to be best man

IF YOU want something done, give the job to a busy person.

That seems to be the mantra Prince Harry has opted for in giving the best man responsibilities for his upcoming wedding to his brother, Prince William.

"Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle," Kensington Palace said on Thursday.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th."

The decision means the busy father-of-three will sacrifice heading to the FA Cup final which will be held on the same day.

The Duke has been President of the Football Association for 12 years and traditionally presents the winner's trophy. However this year, he will be forced to give up his prime seats in exchange for best man duties.

Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011.

In January, Prince William joked that he had not yet been asked to be best man but the clash of dates could be a "sensitive subject".

The wedding starts at noon while the football final is traditionally held at 5:30pm, UK time. Prince William had reportedly been trying to work out if he could do both, perhaps taking a helicopter the short distance from Windsor to Wembley Stadium but has opted to stick around at the nuptials instead.

In January, Prince William spoke about his closeness with his younger brother which he said was intensified following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

"Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through," he said.

Prince Harry served as Prince William's best man at his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

Britain's Prince William is set to miss the FA Cup final while being best man for Prince Harry. Picture: AP Photo/Paul Rogers, Pool, File.

The brothers have always been close. Picture: AFP PHOTO / Johnny EGGITT

The announcement comes three days after the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, a boy whose name is yet to be announced.

On Anzac Day, the two brothers attended a service in London with Meghan Markle, where Prince William dropped a hint that the newborn prince had a "strong name". He also sparked speculation it could be Alexander after an interaction with the Australian High Commissioner, Alexander Downer, who offered up his own moniker as an option.

"Funny you should say that," Prince William replied.

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry work together on a Royal Foundation which brings together a number of charities under a the same umbrella. Meghan Markle will join the organisation following the wedding in May.