Another royal wedding expected this year

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York is living with her boyfriend sparking speculation she will soon wed. Picture: AFP

Princess Beatrice and her multi-millionaire boyfriend are to marry within months after moving in together at St James's Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of York's daughter is said to be "head over heels in love" with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and friends claim they will soon be heading up the aisle.

"They are incredibly happy and already planning the wedding" one close friend told The Sunlast night.

Things are getting serious for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Picture: Getty

"Edo has moved in with Beatrice at her apartment in St James's Palace and spends most of his time there.

"They can hardly keep their hands off each other and spend every moment they can together.

"I don't know if he has actually got down on one knee with a ring yet but they are openly talking about marriage and it will either be later this year or possibly early in 2020.

"I know her parents are delighted and the Duchess is already thinking about her wedding day outfit!"

The couple spotted out for an evening in London last month. Picture: GC Images

Last weekend Edo, 35, and Beatrice, 30, joined her parents Andrew and Sarah at the Bahrain Grand Prix and were put up by the Crown Prince in a luxurious suite at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

They were recently spotted strolling arm in arm in New York.

Beatrice, who has not dated anyone else since splitting up from her boyfriend of 10 years, American Dave Clark in 2016, met Edo at her sister Eugenie's wedding last October.

Beatrice, pictured with mother Sarah, met Edo at her sister Eugenie’s wedding last October. Picture: Getty Images

Edo has been a family friend of the Yorks for years and when his stepfather Christopher Shale - a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron - died in 2011, Andy, Sarah, Bea and Eugenie all went to the funeral.

Bea and Edo began their romance even though he was still sharing his London home with Chinese-American architect Dara Huang and their two year-old son Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf.

The news Edo was seeing Bea shook her family and her father Po-Tien, a retired scientist with US space agency NASA, who said: "Why would they want to go and break this up?

"I can't understand it. It's not fair but the royal family are so powerful.

"What can I do?"

Descended from Italian nobility, Edo is a Count whose father Alex was an Olympic skier in the early 1970s.

His mother Nicola married Shale, a British businessman and Tory politician, but he was found dead in a toilet at the Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

The friend added: "Bea and Edo were keen to keep their romance under wraps at first because of the situation with his son and relationship with Dara.

"But now they are just happy for everything to be out in the open."

