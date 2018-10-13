Cheeky royal bridal party steals the show

IT WAS always going to happen.

The adorable flowergirls and pageboys accompanying Princess Eugenie up the aisle as she marries Jack Brooksbank couldn't contain their excitement as they tumbled out of the chauffeured cars and into St George's Chapel.

Louis de Givenchy, 6, the son of JP Morgan banker Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe, broke into a little jig as he faced the cheering crowds outside the church, before tripping over walking up the stairs.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the the wedding. Picture: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

The pair are old hands at this. Prince George and Princess Charlotte taking their place in the bridal party.

Princess Charlotte falls on the steps, as the bridesmaids and pageboys arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie. Picture: Getty

Maid of Honour Princess Beatrice led them into the church

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, 3, offered up one of her signature waves as she arrived, showing absolutely no signs of nerves.

Showing the wave. George and Charlotte with Lady Louise Windsor arrive at the church. Picture: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The rest of the bridal party was made up royal, high society, and even celebrity children.

Charlotte's brother Prince George, 5, joined Louis as a pageboy, while Savannah Philips, 7, the daughter of Eugenie's cousin Peter Philips and his wife Autumn, were also bridesmaids, as well as her six-year-old sister, Isla.

The cute bridal party included Prince George (right).

Peter's mother is Princess Anne, sister to Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Mia Tindall, the four-year-old daughter of another cousin of Eugenie's, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike, is also part of the bridal party, and Maud Windsor, 5, a goddaughter of Princess Eugenie's and daughter of Lady Frederick and Lord Frederick Windsor.

Cheeky Mia Tindall grinned from the back row.

Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, added some star power to the crew, and looked adorable as she took her place among the bridesmaids (the term for flower girls in the UK).

Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora. Picture: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George (at back) and Princess Charlotte (left), waiting to walk down the aisle. Picture: Yui Mok, Pool via AP

It's not the first time the bridal party has stolen the spotlight from the bride and groom.

As radiant as Meghan Markle was on her big day at the same venue in May, she was also upstaged (for at least a brief period) by her adorable bridesmaids and pageboys - which included Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Charlotte was seen poking her tongue out at photographers from inside the car, before confidently waving to photographers as she held the Duchess of Cambridge's hand and walked up the steps and into the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte knows how to work the crowd. Credit: Andrew Milligan/pool photo via AP

They were all clearly excited to be part of the show.