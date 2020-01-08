Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The prisoner was housed in Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wolston.
The prisoner was housed in Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wolston.
Crime

Prison guards doused in mystery liquid while helping inmate

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
8th Jan 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Corrective Services confirmed two Custodial Correctional Officers were treated at hospital for possible exposure to bodily fluids following an incident at Brisbane Correctional Centre.

Two officers were attempting to assist a prisoner who was self-harming earlier this week when he threw a cup of unidentified liquid at them and it hit their torsos and faces.

The prisoner was restrained. The officers were treated at the centre, and later received treatment at the hospital as a precaution.

The two female officers, are continuing to receive treatment and testing and are being supported by management.

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Intelligence Unit (CSIU), and the prisoner may face additional criminal charges and further prison time.

He may also be subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges and potential placement in a Maximum Security Unit as a result of the incident.

"Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety and security of the community," a QCS spokesman said.

"We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us.

"When an officer is injured on duty, QCS is committed to supporting the officer and their family while they recover."

brisbane corretional centre queensland corrective services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Life saving skills to help surfers keep ‘our patch’ safe

        premium_icon Life saving skills to help surfers keep ‘our patch’ safe

        News A local surf club is training local surfers in first aid as part of their stewardship to keep Noosa’s World Surfing Reserve safe.

        ‘I was scared’: Jimeoin recalls his very first stand-up gig

        premium_icon ‘I was scared’: Jimeoin recalls his very first stand-up gig

        News ‘A girl put my name down to get up and tell some jokes, I hadn’t planned...

        Mum’s brush with death as car smashes into home

        premium_icon Mum’s brush with death as car smashes into home

        News Family's fright as car slams into their lounge.

        Campers tempting fate with Fraser dingoes

        premium_icon Campers tempting fate with Fraser dingoes

        News Camper raises food for thought on Fraser dingo dangers.