Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Prison rioters demanded Maccas, $1M, chopper, court hears

by Sarah Matthews & Jason Walls
10th Jul 2020 7:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HELICOPTER, McDonald's takeaway and $1 million were some of the demands of prisoners allegedly involved in the recent riot at the Darwin Correctional Centre, a court has heard.

One of the 21 alleged rioters, Jeffrey Ahwon - aged 23 - appeared in the Katherine Local Court facing charges of taking part in a riot and damage to property and was granted bail last month.

Prosecutor Alan Teague told the court Ahwon was allegedly one of the prisoners who were seen on the roof of the prison during the riot.

He said the prisoners allegedly pulled air vents from the roof and armed themselves with them.

The prisoners were also allegedly "yelling demands including McDonald's, a million dollars and a helicopter," Sgt Teague said.

The court heard Ahwon was allegedly involved in the riot just days after being released on a suspended sentence for previous offending.

Ahwon breached his suspended sentence almost immediately after being released, and allegedly reoffended by taking part in the riot during the four days he had restored from his sentence.

However, Ahwon's lawyer John Blackley said his client's alleged role in the riot "was in the lowest end".

"The damage to property that he is alleged to have been involved in happens at the very start where someone puts a chair through a window," he said.

Judge Therese Austin granted Ahwon bail on the condition he go straight to residential rehabilitation, saying there would be a significant delay in the charges being brought to trial.

Another five prisoners allegedly involved in the riot - each of whom were charged with arson, damage property in a riot and escape lawful confinement - appeared in the Darwin Local Court yesterday.

They were: David Risk, Aaron Hyde, Clinton James Japurula Price, Keiran Webster and Matej Hoi Tsung Vanko.

All five have been remanded in custody to return to court on September 2.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Prison rioters demanded Maccas, $1M and a helicopter, court hears

More Stories

Show More
darwin mcdonalds northern territory prisoners prison riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIFO mine worker ready to serve as sport club president

        premium_icon FIFO mine worker ready to serve as sport club president

        News He started playing when he was just a boy, and now over 35 years later, he is leading the charge into a new sporting age.

        THAT'S A MOUTHFUL! Photographer captures wildlife in action

        premium_icon THAT'S A MOUTHFUL! Photographer captures wildlife in action

        Pets & Animals IN PHOTOS: Eastern osprey catches breakfast for its hungry offspring

        Rougher ride at the bowser as cheap fuel tanks

        premium_icon Rougher ride at the bowser as cheap fuel tanks

        News Petrol for less than a dollar a litre at the bowser is a dim memory thanks in part...

        Crews called to fight house fire on Coast

        premium_icon Crews called to fight house fire on Coast

        News Four fire crews have battled a house fire on the Sunshine Coast after the roof...