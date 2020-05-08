Menu
Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

correctional centre prison deaths prisons

