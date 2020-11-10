Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Crime

Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

Carlie Walker
10th Nov 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAKING threatening phone calls from prison to his former partner has landed a Pacific Haven man in hot water.

The man appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had made phone calls to the victim and to a mutual friend, with the calls being heard by the victim.

Some of the calls contained threats of violence and threats to damage property, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man had connected with Relationships Australia and undertaken a Men Choosing Change course.

"It's a big step for the defendant," he said.

"He has remorse for his actions."

Mr Harris said the man had a mental health plan in place but hadn't been able to get help for much of the year, during which he spiralled downhill.

The man was sentenced to two months in prison.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
court crime domestic violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Speed, error’ to blame for near-fatal: crash unit

        Premium Content ‘Speed, error’ to blame for near-fatal: crash unit

        News The Forensic Crash Unit believe “high speed and rider error” led to a near-fatal motorbike crash along Sunshine Motorway in the early hours of this morning.

        BIG LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

        Premium Content Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

        News Forensic Crash Unit investigates overnight motorbike crash

        Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

        Premium Content Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

        Food & Entertainment Montrachet and Bridgewater claim top honours at Restaurant and Catering Australia...