Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
Crime

Prisoner strikes officer in face after ‘offensive behaviour’

by Thomas Chamberlin
4th Dec 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at Woodford jail.

Queensland Corrective Services said the officer had approached a prisoner engaging in offensive behaviour at a secure unit at the jail earlier this week.

"As the officer challenged the prisoner's conduct, he was struck on the side of the face," a QCS statement said.
"Other officers restrained the prisoner, who was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer received medical treatment for bruising to the face and a laceration on his hand."

QCS says it will refer the incident to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit at the Queensland Police Service for consideration.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time," the QCS statement said.
"They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society."

assault prisoner prison officer woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP puts faith in youth to help ‘win back’ Noosa

        premium_icon LNP puts faith in youth to help ‘win back’ Noosa

        Politics The LNP has announced its candidate to go up against independent Noosa MP Sandy Bolton in next year's state election.

        New watchdog to ‘keep an eye on’ Noosa candidates

        premium_icon New watchdog to ‘keep an eye on’ Noosa candidates

        News The watchdog will be on the lookout for false claims

        Eumundi’s outpouring of support for injured animals

        premium_icon Eumundi’s outpouring of support for injured animals

        News Eumundi comes to aid of bush creatures after major fires.

        Future Noosa candidates step forward for election

        premium_icon Future Noosa candidates step forward for election

        News Candidates band together for election bid to improve ‘accountability’