Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

The riot was at Capricornia Correctional Centre last year.

A PRISONER at Capricornia Correctional Centre faced court on Thursday via video link after his involvement in a prison riot involving 31 inmates last year.

Ricardo Samuel Veronese, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to opposing authority and damaging a cell window.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said on October 12, 2019, Veronese, along with seven other ­inmates in Unit S7 became aggressive, unruly and displayed non-compliant behaviour towards correctional staff by ignoring directions and arming themselves with makeshift weapons.

Mr Rumford said because of the escalation of the situation, a code black was declared, and the centre was placed under lock down.

On October 17, 2019, it was reported the riot was over what was believed to be a lack of sugar packets and television remote controls.

Mr Rumford said Veronese could be seen placing cutlery in a door hinge, jamming the door shut and blocking entry to staff. As a result, the door was rendered inoperable and could not be opened by any means.

He said a cell window was also damaged and $300 restitution was sought.

Veronese was originally sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 22, to 15 months imprisonment for one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while in company, common assault and wilful damage. He had a parole release date of December 18.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Veronese's behaviour was rather foolish.

"You were going to be released on parole, but you committed these offences," he said.

"It is important authorities be able to maintain discipline in a corrective services facility."

Veronese was sentenced to three months imprisonment, to be served cumulatively with his current sentence, with a parole eligibility date set for that day. Restitution was denied.