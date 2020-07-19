Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four prisoners have been placed into solitary confinement after an incident at Townsville Correctional Centre.
Four prisoners have been placed into solitary confinement after an incident at Townsville Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prisoners sprayed, sent to solitary after yard stand-off

by PATRICK BILLINGS
19th Jul 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A disturbance at Townsville's jail has seen inmates doused with capsicum spray and placed in solitary confinement.

The four prisoners became non-compliant in a secure unit and barricaded themselves in the exercise yard around 10am.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the prisoners but were forced to deploy chemical agents, a statement from Queensland Corrective Services said.

All four were restrained without any further incident and taken to the Townsville Correctional Centre's detention unit.

No officers or prisoners were injured during the incident.

The officers involved were praised "for their professionalism and conduct" while dealing with the incident.

Originally published as Prisoners sprayed, sent to solitary after exercise yard stand-off

More Stories

crime editors picks prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

        premium_icon GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

        News Beer lovers from near and far enjoyed a nice drop, or two at the grand opening of the Coast’s newest brewery. PHOTO GALLERY INSIDE

        Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast’s safe COVID bubble

        premium_icon Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast’s safe COVID bubble

        News Unlike the Titans, it was the Sunshine Coast Stadium crowd who got a little too...

        Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        premium_icon Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        News The $2.4 million Noosa River oyster ecosystem restoration project is now a done...

        Top 10 suburbs searched as safe havens

        Top 10 suburbs searched as safe havens

        Property Overseas expats buying in Australia to escape COVID-19