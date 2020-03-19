Menu
Education

Private school sends students home to prepare for shutdown

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Mar 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
AN Ipswich private school sent its students home for a day so teachers could prepare for a potential closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

St Peters Lutheran College's Springfield campus closed to students from Prep to Year 10 yesterday for staff training in 'at home' learning platforms.

It was done in case public health authorities order the school to shut down.

Its Indooroopilly campus was closed yesterday and Tuesday for the same purpose.

Head of college Tim Kotzur said it was the right time to "hit the pause button".

"Training will allow us to finalise our preparations and test our 'at home' learning platforms so that students have minimal disruption if the college has to close for public health reasons," he said.

"With the changing landscape, it is prudent for the college to hit the pause button to allow us to take stock and ensure we are doing all we can to prepare for the possibility of an extended period of closure.

"If the Australian Government announces the closure of schools as a preventative measure, it is important we are as prepared as possible to support students and their families."

Year 12 students stayed at school and kept to their usual schedule.

Year 11 QCAA students were only required to attend school for exams.

The school said the exam timetable will continue as scheduled, with increased hygiene and cleaning measures in place.

"I am heartened by the way that people in our community have supported each other at such a challenging time," Mr Kotzur said.

"We encourage our students, staff and families to continue to support and care for each other in the days ahead."

coronavirus st peters lutheran college springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

