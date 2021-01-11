Prized staff vital to success of popular club’s team

Ben Hendrie at a special Tewantin Noosa RSL fundraiser to help send him to the Special Olympics as part of the Australian tennis team.

A Coast RSL boss says two staff members have become vital to her team since joining through a disability support employment program.

Tewantin Noosa RSL general manager Julie McLaws said she could not imagine the club running quite the same since Ben Hendrie and Katinka Steindorf joined.

Mr Hendrie and Ms Steindorf are among the Epic Assist support service’s success stories.

The company has awarded the RSL its silver membership award for helping employ its members.

Tewantin Noosa RSL general manager Julie McLaws (centre) says staff members Katinka Steindorf and Ben Hendrie are vital members of her team.

The RSL teamed up with Epic Assist 13 years ago and Mr Hendrie has made every post a winner since coming on-board a decade ago.

He left the employment support program to become an RSL worker in his own right, along the way winning funding support from the club to compete in the Special Olympics a part of the Aussie tennis team in Abu Dhabi.

“Ben’s just fantastic, he does a bit of cleaning and works in the bistro,” Ms McLaws said.

“He’s come a long way, he’s come out of his shell.

“He talks to everyone now and people know who he is.”

Mr Hendrie said he loved coming to work each day.

“I like making friends with everyone,” he said.

Former Epic Assist placement at the Tewantin Noosa RSL Katinka Steindorf is now a valued officer worker in the club's admin office.

Ms Neindorf has also become a RSL staff member since leaving the employment program.

She works in administration and enjoys making the place hum.

“I am doing well at my job and I am very happy to be able to keep this job and become independent,” she said.