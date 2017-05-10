Professional boxing event a Noosa first

TICKET sales have been strong to Noosa's first professional boxing contest being held on Saturday night at the Noosa Leisure Centre.

Eli Madigan is in pursuit of a Muay Thai world title when he collides with Ipswich's Nick Trask.

A rapid-fire bout of three three-minute rounds awaits the Black Mountain 32-year-old as he returns to the ring for the first time in a year.

"He goes out really hard (in his fights), so this sort of short format suits him really well,” his coach and father Paul said ahead of the middleweight contest.

"Eli's a really busy sort of fighter and that's how we train.

"He doesn't like to build into a fight. He usually fights hard right from the bell.”

The fight headlines a 10-bout card that features local lads Casey Caswell and Jackson King (pictured at left) in their first professional fights.

Noosa Box Office gym owner Israel Kani said this event really had been "a long time coming”, hence the name.

"It's really exciting for Noosa. Pro boxing attracts a different crowd,” he said.

"Amateur bouts are entertaining but pro boxing is more exciting - the fighters punch to hurt.

"I am confident my two boys, Jackson and Casey, are going into this with quality training and Eli, he is a beast. He's a very exciting fighter.”

Saturday's fight card also includes local Matt Mbye, who played for Noosa Pirates before focussing on Thai boxing.

The Long Time Coming boxing and Thai fights kick off at 6pm on Saturday, May 13, at the Noosa Leisure Centre.

Tickets are priced from $50 up to $80 and are available at sunshinecoasttickets.com.au.

Middleweight: Eli Madigan v Nick Trask

Cruiser: Casey Caswell v Rob Ferguson

Heavyweight: Django v Jezza Otinera 3x3

Super middleweight: Jackson King v Mitchell Whitelaw

Jnr middleweight: Matt Mbye v Jye Simpson

Middleweight: Liam Jennings v Sammy Ngamata

Jnr middleweight: Tommy Somerville v Giorgi Leon Perez

Lightweight: Georgie Gosden v Rebekah Radley

Light heavyweight: Luke Baker v Paul Hollinger

Heavyweight: Jimmy Corbett v Callum Godfrey