Project star roasted for slamming TV show

The Project's Steve Price has blasted Channel 7's new mini golf show, describing it as "truly awful".

Premiering on Channel 7 last night, Holey Moley is hosted by Sonia Kruger and features Matt Shirvington and Rob Riggle as commentators and Greg Norman as the resident golf pro.

It was a ratings hit for Channel 7 with 983,000 people (five city metro) tuning in, compared to 781,000 for Married At First Sight on Channel 9 and 501,000 for The Amazing Race on Channel 10.

But Price, who appears weekly on The Project on Channel 10, wasn't impressed by the show and let his thoughts be known on Twitter.

"Sad that Greg Norman, one of the greatest golfers of all time and a brilliant businessman, would trash his name on 7's Holey Moley putt putt show, it's truly awful," Price tweeted.

While some of his followers agreed with him, others stuck up for the Channel 7 show.

"What? Greg Norman's never come across better. Very likeable on Holey Moley. The show is so much better than it had any right to be," one person replied.

"I'm not sure you are the target audience Pricey. My 13yo son however is loving it," another person wrote.

Another added: "I'm quite enjoying the show so far and from what I read Norman quite enjoyed showing his sense of humour."

Others were a bit cheekier in their responses to Price's tweet.

"He probably says similar about you being on The Project," one person wrote.

"But if it was on Channel 10 we'd get you promoting it every night on The Project?" another wrote.

"What's your thoughts on Amazing Race; confident you will be giving that the thumbs up?" another added.

Others suggested to Price, who was a respected radio host before parting ways with 2GB and 4BC in 2019, that his comments might be hypocritical given he appeared on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017.

Holey Moley continues tonight on Channel 7 at 7.30pm

