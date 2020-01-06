Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
Environment

Project to count whales from space

by PATRICK WHITTLE
6th Jan 2020 10:39 AM

An aquarium and an engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by counting them from space.

The New England Aquarium in Boston, and Draper engineers say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect them from extinction.

They'll gather data from sources ranging from European space agencies to amateur radio operators to create a probability map of where in the ocean the whales might be.

John Irvine, chief scientist for data analytics with Draper says conservation groups will then be able to monitor whales and their movements.

"If whales are moving out of one area and into another, what's the reason for that? Is it due to ocean warming," Irvine said. "Is it changes in commercial shipping lanes? These are all questions we'll be able to start answering once we have the data."

animals conservation seniors-news spaces whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        premium_icon Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        News Call for a bridge crossing to Noosa Pde to end the Hastings St traffic build up.

        Dream 1960s riverfront home hits market as buyers swarm

        premium_icon Dream 1960s riverfront home hits market as buyers swarm

        Property Modest home was last sold in 1986 for $150,000

        Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

        premium_icon Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

        News Davo’s Fish of the Week and where they’re biting.

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do in Noosa this week? Here are five events happening...