Promise of home motivates boy through cancer battle agony

Chris Ralph and his son Preston who was recently diagnosed with cancer, have spent more than 84 days away from home. Picture: Supplied.

A 13-year-old Coast boy who thought he couldn't endure chemotherapy after a shock cancer diagnosis is overcoming painful side effects in the hope of returning home.

Chris Ralph thought his son Preston was suffering from appendicitis when he rushed him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with excruciating stomach pains on January 31.

Preston was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after doctors found lesions on his liver before being diagnosed with B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma on February 2.

He told his dad he didn't think he could bear more treatment after enduring painful side effects including the development of ulcers in his mouth and throughout his digestive system.

"He does have times where he goes 'I'm not doing this anymore' because he is obviously in a lot of pain and frustrated," Mr Ralph said in February.

"It breaks your heart … I just go 'you're not going to give up', that's why I'm here and push him through."

But with the support of his father, encouragement from the Make A Wish Foundation and inspiring messages from celebrities, Preston has tackled every obstacle.

"There have been so many, I wouldn't say ups and downs, but more downs," Mr Ralph said.

"He developed an infection and then he got a blood clot in his arm, but no matter what has been thrown at him he pushes through.

"He is pretty good, he sort of just wants to get it over and done with and get back home."

The Year 8 Coolum State High School student, who had cancer in his kidneys, spleen and stomach, has completed five of six aggressive chemotherapy treatments and has spent more than 84 days away from home.

Mr Ralph said the only time Preston could enjoy being a kid was during short stays in a hotel just five minutes from the hospital.

"90 per cent of the time if they do get a few days out there is a high possibility they will get and infection and have to go back to hospital and that's what happened to us," he said.

"Preston had to go on antibiotics every day and his temperatures were up and down, it's definitely not a smooth treatment for any of the kids."

A GoFundMe page was set up for Chris Ralph and his son Preston who was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Supplied.

Preston will undergo cancer check on May 26 to determine the success of the treatment.

Mr Ralph said doctors were confident after a recent test showed Preston had no cancer cells in his system.

"We are very thankful of how everything has gone because there is always a lot more sadder things that happen on the ward," he said.

"But doctors still have to let you know that there is always that small percentage there is still cancer cells and they look into bone marrow transplants.

"But that's not something we are concentrating on, we are aiming for a full recovery."

Mr Ralph and Preston have adopted a positive outlook and hope to return to the Sunshine Coast after Preston's results are known.

"You definitely go through stages because you see times where they are really struggling and when they are not feeling well," he said.

"But, you have to try not to stress out with everything and for us now … we can finally see the end light."

Mr Ralph said he was thankful for the support of his friends, family and the funds from the GoFundMe.

"We are really lucky and very grateful for what people have done because otherwise you have to start thinking 'I can't be with my boy, I'm going to have to work' and it would be a nightmare trying to work while your kid is going through treatment," he said.