Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

'Propaganda war': China accuses Australia

by Sam Clench and Alle McMahon
22nd Apr 2020 7:48 AM

 

China has accused Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton of parroting American "propaganda" in its latest spray against the Australian government.

The United States has accused China of being less than transparent about its handling of the coronavirus, and is calling for an investigation into the disease's origins. Australia is backing that idea.

In an interview with Nine last week, Mr Dutton said he didn't think such an investigation was too much to ask.

"It would certainly be demanded of us, if Australia was at the epicentre of this virus making its way into society," he said.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information, so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened because we don't want it to be repeated."

The Chinese embassy in Canberra was asked about Mr Dutton's comments by The Global Times, a mouthpiece for the Chinese government. It responded by accusing him of being told what to do by the US.

"It is well known that recently some people in the US, including high-level officials, have been spreading an anti-China 'information virus'. Their aim is to shift blame and deflect attention by smearing China.

"Obviously he must have also received some instructions from Washington requiring him to cooperate with the US in its propaganda war against China."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
australia china coronavirus editors picks peter dutton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment As the impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve, new figures reveal 120,000 Queenslanders are among the 750,000 Australians to lose their jobs so far.

        1000 Coast students in limbo as uni flags campus closure

        premium_icon 1000 Coast students in limbo as uni flags campus closure

        Education Regional university says tough decisions are being considered

        Looking to fix Noosa’s mobile black spots

        premium_icon Looking to fix Noosa’s mobile black spots

        News Noosa’s worst hinterland mobile dead spots are targeted for upgrades.

        ‘This is what you train for:’ Nurse marks 50yr milestone

        premium_icon ‘This is what you train for:’ Nurse marks 50yr milestone

        Health This Noosa nurse has seen just about everything in her 50-year career and says a...