Protect your fur-babies in fire areas

RSPCA is asking residents in fire-prone areas to have a fire safety plan for their pets.

Sadly, many people are now preparing for the fact that they may have to evacuate their homes in the next few weeks, spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

“You must have a plan in place for your pets,” he said.

“The aim is to reduce the danger, panic and stress of managing your pets in an emergency, such as a sudden evacuation.

“We suggest you prepare a pet emergency kit containing everything your pet needs. It should contain necessary equipment such as travel carriers, food and water bowls as well as at least a week’s worth of food.

“Plus, of course, any medication and sanitation needs.

“Other items that need to be included are registration and vaccination certificates as well as toys and blankets.”

If you have to leave pets behind, RSPCA Qld suggests leaving them in a safe, secure room such as a big bathroom.

Avoid rooms with hazards such as large windows, hanging plants or large picture frames.

Ensure there is a supply of water and make sure any items made from synthetic materials, (such as blankets and plastic furniture that could melt in extreme heat), are removed from the room.