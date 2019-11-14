Menu
Login
Residents leave their fire-threatened homes with their pets. Pic Peter Wallis
Residents leave their fire-threatened homes with their pets. Pic Peter Wallis
News

Protect your fur-babies in fire areas

14th Nov 2019 4:00 PM

RSPCA is asking residents in fire-prone areas to have a fire safety plan for their pets.

Sadly, many people are now preparing for the fact that they may have to evacuate their homes in the next few weeks, spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

“You must have a plan in place for your pets,” he said.

“The aim is to reduce the danger, panic and stress of managing your pets in an emergency, such as a sudden evacuation.

“We suggest you prepare a pet emergency kit containing everything your pet needs. It should contain necessary equipment such as travel carriers, food and water bowls as well as at least a week’s worth of food.

“Plus, of course, any medication and sanitation needs.

“Other items that need to be included are registration and vaccination certificates as well as toys and blankets.”

If you have to leave pets behind, RSPCA Qld suggests leaving them in a safe, secure room such as a big bathroom.

Avoid rooms with hazards such as large windows, hanging plants or large picture frames.

Ensure there is a supply of water and make sure any items made from synthetic materials, (such as blankets and plastic furniture that could melt in extreme heat), are removed from the room.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Indigenous ‘fount’ of wisdom bubbles into town

        Indigenous ‘fount’ of wisdom bubbles into town

        News If you spot this work of art in Hasting St, take your water bottle and check it out. Its indigenous design represents the importance of reducing plastic waste.

        Hellish fire risk in Noosa eases for now as community pulls together

        Hellish fire risk in Noosa eases for now as community pulls...

        News Noosa fire overnight status is looking more positive for fireys.

        Marathon Noosa mission to save unwanted dogs

        Marathon Noosa mission to save unwanted dogs

        Pets & Animals Noosa animal carer goes the extra miles to save unwanted dogs.

        Noosa’s best ‘Habitat’ revealed

        Noosa’s best ‘Habitat’ revealed

        News A Noosa eco-tourism gem has taken out top business tourism award in state.