Protecting fly-in freeloaders near Hastings St

Critical habitat in the Noosa River estuary along the flyway for threatened shorebirds right on the doorstop of cosmopolitan Hastings St is to be rehabilitated.

The Noosa Integrated Catchment Association and Healthy Land and Water have partnered via the 2020 Community NRM Activity Support Grant Program for a 12 month project called The Sand Island Stop Over – Restoring Noosa’s Shorebird Habitat.

“The presence of so many iconic but threatened species just a stone’s throw from Hastings Street is not well understood,” NICA president Bruce Hallett said.

“We look forward to raising the community’s awareness of their presence, and to help the community identify, observe and enjoy them undisturbed.”

Mr Hallett said the works aims to eliminate invasive weed species from the Sand Island and adjacent islets in the Frying Pan for migratory and resident shorebirds.

Looking after Noosa’s migrating birds.

“The Sand Island and adjacent areas are critical to numerous threatened species but have been progressively infested with invasive weed species over a number of years,”

“It is critical Noosa does its part to preserve key habitat along the flyway for these threatened shorebirds.

“We look forward to completely eliminating this threat to the environment, enhancing the natural resilience of the area and preserving the habitat for these shorebirds,” he said.

The project will help the community identify, observe and enjoy these special fly-in visitors and locals undisturbed.

A recent NICA report on it’s long-running survey of the Noosa River found 27 species of shorebirds including almost half of those known to traverse the East-Asian Australasian Flyway frequent the estuary. These include eight species listed as threatened including three critically endangered.

Mr Hallett acknowledged Healthy Land and Water’s guidance and support for the project and NICA looks forward to continuing this partnership long past this project.

Further updates regarding the project, including opportunities for the community to participate, will be posted on NICA’s social media and website at www.noosariver.com.au.