‘Provoking’ art to capture essence of nature, life

ART EXHIBITION: Rosa Korrale by Vit Martinek will be on display at the Butter Factory Arts Centre in Cooroy.

THE latest exhibition featuring four local artists at Cooroy’s Butter Factory Arts Centre will take you on visual journey to discover nature and the elements of self.

BFAC co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said these “provoking” works explore a variety of art materials.

“It’s always exciting matching 3D work with 2D work,” she said.

“The interplay between the shapes, the colours and even the shadows makes for a really interesting curation.”

Journey of Discovery, featuring artists Cliff Bauer and Sylvia Free, showcases the meeting of two very different mediums in the art world.

Cliff’s oil paintings capture the beauty and fragility of nature while Sylvia’s visually spectacular work uses manipulated natural elements frozen in time within prisms of glass.

“The explosive need to express a concept and vision in the medium of their choosing is a marvel of both artists.”

“The creative journey for both Cliff and Sylvia has developed over several years. This exhibition is part of that evolving narrative.”

From Within features ​Vit Martinek and Anna Howard’s works, and portrays the continuing struggle to express facets of our daily lives; the good, the bad, the joyful, the said.

“Our exhibition of paintings and ceramic sculptures are the culmination of this couple’s work in the last two years.”

“It reflects not just these moments lived of the last two years but also the memories of decades past.”

The exhibition opening is on Friday at 6pm. The event is free with canapes and a cash bar provided.

The exhibition will run to November 26.