Prowd honour for Noosa Triathlon festival

NOOSA'S Mister Triathlon, the recently departed Garth Prowd OAM, will continue to cast a huge, positive shadow over local sports tourism with a multi-sports event named in his honour.

And the proceeds of the Tour de Noosa Garth Prowd Ride to be held on Friday, November 3 will go towards the newly announced Garth Prowd OAM Triathlon Scholarship, which will recognise promising young triathletes and create opportunities and pathways for them.

Created in partnership with Noosa Triathlon and the Prowd family to remember the man affectionately known as the "Godfather'' of Australian triathlon, the scholarship is open to Australian triathletes aged between 15 and 23 who compete in the 2017 Noosa Triathlon and apply for the scholarship by midnight October 31.

Garth's commanding presence is synonymous with the development of Australia's largest and best known multi-sport, triathlon, running and cycling event, which this year celebrates 35 years of greatness.

Organisers of the Noosa Tri, to be raced on Sunday, November 5, have lauded Garth as "one of the most experienced, highly respected and knowledgeable event managers in the global events industry”.

The mentor to many triathletes, who passed away earlier this year while cycling in Barcelona aged 65, had "a hands-on approach to event management and his affinity and genuine connection with people from all walks of life endeared him to the tens of thousands of regular triathletes and athletes who were an important part of his extended family”.

"An enthusiastic sportsman, Garth was a passionate athlete advocate and instrumental in the support and career development of a number of Australia's top elite athletes.”

He was "passionate about supporting young athletes to develop not only their athletic ability but also their business acumen at the outset of their young careers.”

A panel of selectors will choose one male and one female entrant to sponsor.

The winners will be announced at the Noosa Triathlon presentations on Noosa Main Beach after the big race.