Pt Cartright becomes home to new waterfall

POINT Cartwright is home to a spectacular painted water reservoir and a lighthouse.

But it is not known for waterfalls - until yesterday afternoon.

After a brief shower, locals were stunned by the small waterfall near the base of the headland hill which is popular for walkers with dogs, fishermen and photographers.

The Sunshine Coast has experienced more than 10mm of rain over the past 24 hours and more is on the way.

Cooran had 11, Sunshine Coast Airport had 9mm, Palmview and Palmwoods both had 14, Pelican Waters near Caloundra had 13, Bells Creek 12 while in the north Poona Dam had 21mm of rain.

Gympie had just 4mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology observations.

The Sunshine Coast is expecting a top today of 23 degrees and up to 5mm of rain.

There's up to 8mm of rain coming in the next two following days. Friday's maximum is expected to dip to 20 degrees while Saturday will be even cooler at 19.

It will be warmer in the ocean with temperatures currently sitting at around 23 degrees.

For those wanting to those more about the Pt Cartwright painted reservoir here are some extra details.

PT CARTRIGHT WATER TANK ART

The water tank was painted by Joel Fergie, Travis Vinson and Jordon Bruce, of Jugglers Art Space. It took 20 full days and 400 litres of paint and was completed in March 2016.

The mural features a whale, a turtle and fish all swimming beneath the sea.

The artwork was commissioned by Unitywater and the Sunshine Coast Council.

Part of the Beacon Lighthouse Reserve, it is visible to cruise ships passing out at sea.

