Pub bans hipsters in dress crackdown

A pub has banned "poo catcher" trackpants and rolled-up jeans in a crackdown on "scruffy" hipsters.

The no-nonsense pub in the Scottish capital Edinburgh is also intent on outlawing thongs as part of their fashion police.

Known in Scotland as "jobby catchers", the offending trackpants are ones with elasticated bottoms while the pub is also taking a stand against hipsters who turn-up their jeans and have no socks on, showing off bare ankles.

The Dreadnought Pub has introduced its drastic step after a rise in "scruffy" customers, and put up signs in the window outlining the new ban.

A hilarious post on its Facebook page reads: "No Jobby Catchers. No Turned-up Jeans, bare ankles and shoes combinations."

For the avoidance of doubt they have also illustrated the banned clothes with two pictures.

"We were accused of snobbishness last time but, frankly, they just make the place look scruffy," the Facebook post said.

"We do our best to keep the place looking reasonably smart and, if the first you see when you walk in is a group of lads wearing matching grey marl jobby catchers, we may as well have installed a beaten up bus shelter in the corner and invited folk to take a slash against it.

"Just to prove our sartorial prejudices cross all boundaries, we're also taking a stand against this horrendous current trend of half mast jeans, bare ankles and shoes.

"If you're going to base your fashion choices on what the staff at Urban Outfitters were wearing, there's a place created especially for you. It's called Brewdog."

Mairi Beaver, who runs the successful fashion and lifestyle blog This Girl Can, believes the pub deserves praise, but gave the owners a word of warning.

"Whilst I applaud anyone who advocates that 'jobby catchers' shouldn't be worn anywhere other than the gym, suggesting that a cheeky turn up is not welcome in the hipster-heartland of Leith is a bit risque," she said.

"I love the tongue-and-cheek approach."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission