Public land tree law changes

NOOSA Council has updated its policy for managing trees on public land.

Cr Brian Stockwell said the update was needed to address the growing number and range of tree requests council receives. Customer Service staff have fielded more than 2500 tree maintenance and removal requests in the past 12 months.

"Having so many lovely leafy public areas and tree-lined streets is a nice problem to have. Trees, after all, contribute greatly to Noosa's character and consequently also to our lifestyle and our economy,” Cr Stockwell said.

"Trees are important natural assets that provide a range of benefits apart from their visual amenity. They improve air quality, assist with storm-water management and enhance energy reduction. Of course they also provide homes and food for our local wildlife. Listed species such as koalas and glossy black cockatoos regularly frequent our urban roadside vegetation.

"Where it is unavoidable that trees are to be removed from public land, council will arrange an offset planting. If the threat is not imminent, replacement trees may be planted in advance of the removal. Council will always endeavour to get the right native species in the right location.

"This new policy clarifies council's position on a wide range of tree-related issues so the community understands our obligations, and so that staff are able to respond to requests with confidence.

"The policy makes clear that there are a limited number of circumstances where trees may be removed or lopped - primarily to maintain public safety or reduce damage to buildings and infrastructure. They won't be removed simply because a resident doesn't like raking up leaves, for example.

"We'll be updating our website so that residents can stay abreast of how council manages trees on public land.”