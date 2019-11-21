Public may have a say in Noosa budget

“TRUST us, we’re the Noosa Council and we’re here to balance your budget and give you more bang for your ratepayer buck.”

While that might be the traditional pitch every financial year, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, possibly with one eye firmly on the March local government election, is keen to turn the traditional budget approach on its head.

The mayor at tonight’s ordinary meeting is putting forward a mayoral minute that will allow residents to have a greater say on the preparation of the annual budget which this financial year came in at $129 million of spend.

Councillors will be asked to support a trial public consultation process during the development of the 2020-21 budget.

Cr Wellington in his minute said part of the State Government’s local government reforms could suggested councils “consult with the community in the preparation of the budget”.

“Public trust in government has been eroded in recent years with polling showing a worrying decline in support for democracy,” the mayor said.

“Although local government enjoys higher trust rating than state or federal government, in Queensland, events at Ipswich and Logan Councils, CCC investigations at Gold Coast and Moreton Bay, and the state’s recent drive to implement Belcarra recommendations all play into a growing attitudinal shift,” he said.

“Noosa Council needs to be on the front foot, including building community trust through better public understanding of the council’s budget decision-making,” the mayor said.

He said one way to engender both trust was to allow community members to scrutinise and make comment upon the budget during the deliberation period.

“I am not aware of any other local government that has attempted this sort of approach. But then Noosa Council is different by nature,” the mayor said.

“Council can take into consideration well-informed recommendations from its community who it represents.

“It must be acknowledged that only the elected councillors can formally approve and thus adopt a budget. All budget decisions are made by councillors, and this responsibility cannot be delegated.

“However, a community consultation process can better inform that decision-making by councillors,” he said.

Since the 2014 de-amalgamation, Cr Wellington said the said Noosa has gone from having the highest rates among similar sized councils, to a mid-range position amongst those councils.

How it would work:

Mayor Wellington’s proposal is for all internal councillor budget workshops be open to the public for the first time.

As well, Noosa community groups with at least 50 members and incorporated associations will be invited to have a representative on a Community Representative Budget Reference Group.

Each representative must be available to attend two full days of budget information sessions.

Locals will also be able to have input in the Your Say Noosa portal on council’s website.

“It ensures that any member of the community has the ability to consider the budget documents and make their own submission,” the mayor said.

“Apart from the paid facilitator for the consultation sessions, there will likely also be a need for additional staff support to co-ordinate the whole consultation process.

“Funding for this will have to be considered during budget review three.

“Plainly we are heading into somewhat uncharted territory, and the process will need to be refined in coming years.

“Any actual budget deliberations will be left to the new council following the election.”

Cr Wellington said it is best the public consultation process also occur after the election – “if for no other reason than to avoid the community participants finding themselves politicised during the election campaign”.