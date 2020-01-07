Publican’s long road to recovery after freak accident

‘They reckon the force was the same as a bus hitting me at 80kph’: Noosa Golf Club bar manager, Tony Giles has come a long way since a workplace accident in his 20s.

A workplace accident when Tony Giles was in his 20s put a sudden halt to his budding rugby league career.

These days, the 43-year-old is the popular bar manager at the Noosa Golf Club.

He enjoys a round of golf, a cold beer with his mates and spending time with his wife and three children.

But Tony has extra reasons to count his blessings and be grateful for every day.

When he was 21, an 8 tonne panel came loose from the crane he was controlling.

“It hit me flush,” Tony said.

The aspiring league player sustained numerous life threatening injuries.

“They reckon the force was the same as a bus hitting me at 80kph,” he said.

Tony spent the next three months in hospital recovering.

“I broke my back and all my ribs,” he said.

“I had a punctured lung, I lost my spleen and my left kidney.”

“I had a big rod in my arm and a big plate in my forearm,” he said.

“I was just fighting for my life. Just fighting everyday.”

For the next two years, Tony’s body slowly recovered.

But sadly, the final whistle had been blown on his dreams of a football career.

Tony had no choice but to turn his attention to other interests.

“It was a bit of a journey back,” Tony said.

“The doc said I needed to do something a bit cruisier.

“That’s why I got into bartending.”

The problem for the long-time publican was that he didn’t mind partaking in some of his well poured ales.

“After work, I would average four or five schooners, then I would go home and jam a six-pack in,” he said.

“On weekends, I would step it right up.

“I could easily sit down and drink a carton of beer and then go to the red wine or the spirits.”

But a couple of decades of living the good life with his family and friends started to show for Tony’s waistline.

“I was out the backyard shovelling with my wife one day, and she said, ‘have a go at you’,” he said.

“My guts were all hanging over and I had the rolls down the back.

“I just felt weak.”

Tony is the first to say he wasn’t taking very good care of his body.

“I was drinking and eating whatever I wanted,” he said.

“I thought, I’m 43, I didn’t want to be an overweight bartender like all the rest of them with big, fat guts.”

“I’ve got three kids, so I want to be there for them,” he said.

“I don’t want to clock out too early.”

As far as Tony was concerned, there was only one place for him to shed some kilos and turn his health around once and for all.

“I thought, right, I am going to the gym,” he said.

At the beginning of 2019, Tony joined Noosa fitness centre EFM Health Club in Noosaville and he has never looked back.

“When I do something I like to give it 100 per cent,” he said.

The trainers were able to modify the exercises to accommodate Tony with any restrictions from his past injuries, and his health quickly improved.

“I started with 10, then 15, then 20 sit ups, and then I had 20kg weight on my chest,” he said.

Tony was rewarded for his monumental efforts last year when he was the proud recipient of the 2019 male member at the gym.

Nowadays, he shares his training advice with the punters as he serves beers over the bar.

“I just say get out there and have a go,” Tony said.

“You only get out of the gym what you put into it.”