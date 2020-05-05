Puffer jacket alert: Kathmandu reopens Qld stores

Just in time for the cool weather, outdoor clothing retailer Kathmandu has reopened its Queensland stores on a trial basis.

In an update to the market, the retailer said there had been a leap in online sales while its stores were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoor and adventurewear retailer, which does a brisk trade in puffer jackets during the cooler months, said that during April, online sales were 2.5 to 3 times higher than last year, with the highest growth rates in Australia, its largest market.

Online sales growth strengthened over April as consumers adapted to online being their only available shopping channel, the company said.

Home furnishings retailer Adairs on Monday also reported strong online sales as consumers stuck at home in isolation shopped online. Adairs plans to reopen its 30 Queensland stores from Thursday.

Kathmandu said over recent days, most Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores in New South Wales and Queensland have reopened on a trial basis, with robust safety protocols in place.

The majority of the group's Australian stores are expected to reopen by the end of this week.

Kathmandu chief executive Xavier Simonet said the retailer had responded decisively to the COVID-19 challenges as a team, with the aim of getting through the difficult period and coming out on an even stronger footing.

"In the medium term, consumer demand is expected to be subdued overall, and international travel reduced as a result of the ongoing economic and social impacts of COVID-19. "However, there is a clear opportunity to answer the needs of our brands' core consumers as they engage in active pursuits locally, on the beach, in the mountains and the outdoors."

The Kathmandu stores reopening comes as tech giant Apple announces it will reopen almost all of its local stores this week.

Apple will also reopen its outlets in China and South Korea.

"We're excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our Australia stores later this week. We've missed our customers and look forward to offering our support," Apple said in a statement

Originally published as Puffer jacket alert: Kathmandu reopens Qld stores