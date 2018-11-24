Pulitzer Prize winner Wit at Noosa Arts Theatre

AUDIENCES from New York's Broadway to London's West End and Sydney's CBD have been moved to tears of laughter, sadness and insight when experiencing Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Wit.

Now local theatre-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy its Queensland premiere at Noosa Arts Theatre for five shows only from December 5-8.

Joining the Dots Theatre Company's production brings a professional cast of actors from Sydney, Noosa and Boston for a different kind of Christmas story.

Alison Chambers, familiar to many for her roles in TV dramas such as Water Rats, heads the cast as Vivian Bearing.

Ian Mackellar, director of Noosa Alive!, will play Dr Harvey Kelekian.

Noosa resident Joanna Moore Smith, another veteran of the stage and TV in series such as The Young Doctors, comes out of retirement for the role of Vivian's mentor Professor Ashford.

Directing the production and making his first visit to Australia is Boston-based Jeffrey S. Miller, an acclaimed professor of theatre arts.

Miller has directed productions in London and the US and his recent works include Freud's Last Session, Macbeth, Shadowlands and Tartuffe.

Wit opens on Wednesday, December 5, with sparkling wine and Christmas nibbles served before the 7.30pm performance.

Other shows include evening performances on December 6, 7 and 8 and a matinee on Saturday, December 8, at 2pm.

Adult tickets are $40, concessions $38, group (10 and over) $35, under 18s $35.

Purchase tickets at www.noosaartstheatre. org.au or at the box office, 163 Weyba Rd, Noosaville.