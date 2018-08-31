Pumped for patrolling at Noosa as awards reward their finest

THERE will be no need to look for inspiration as as Noosa Heads SLSC prepares to start patrolling at the September school holidays first weekend.

The surf club's president Ross Fisher has come back from the Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) Awards of Excellence Gala Ball fully pumped by so many shining examples of vigilance and service (SLSA's official motto).

"It was an honour to hear so many stories from lifesavers around the state, reflecting on their achievements through the season, from our youth to older lifesavers,” Mr Fisher said.

He was proud to witness fellow Noosa members receive recognition awards on the night.

"It is a privilege to be present to support fellow NHSLSC members being recognised for their hard work and dedication within the iconic movement of Surf Life Saving,” he said.

Mr Fisher said Barry Leek was a very deserving Official of the Year while David James, who won Operations Support Member of the Year, also walked away with a Lifesaving Excellence Award for his part in an outstanding rescue.

Mr Fisher said Mr Leek will now head off to Sydney in October for the Surf Life Saving Australia National Awards of Excellence, to contend for the Australian Surf Sports Official of the Year.

"David James will also be making his way to the SLSA national awards, to receive a Meritorious Award for his involvement in a dramatic rescue in Alexandria Bay.”

And one of the best moments of the night was when the Noosa Heads Open Women's Taplin Relay powerhouse team of Jordan Mercer, Lana Rogers and Electra Outram won the Team of the Year.

These girls were almost unbeatable all season, while Rogers proved to be a true champion, outperforming a gun ironwoman field at the national titles in Perth this year.

The Sunshine Beach SLSC also achieved highly at the awards and the Noosa News feature comments from club official Craig Law on Tuesday.

So Noosa holiday beach crowds will be able to swim between the flags in a few weekends watched over by bands of talented and dedicated volunteers intent on no lives lost between the flags.