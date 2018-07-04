Puppy farmer dies before sentencing on 215 welfare charges
A 41-year-old man charged with 215 animal welfare related offences following the discovery of a puppy farm has died.
RSPCA has discontinued charges against Haris Ljuhar, the owner of a Glenarbon property where a large number of dogs were found in January last year.
He was charged with a record 215 animal welfare related offences after RSPCA Inspectors and Queensland police raided the property and seized 81 dogs and 10 cats.
A large number of dogs, mainly American Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Australian and American Bulldogs and French Bulldogs were on the property which had inadequate shelter and water and a number of the dogs were carrying injuries that needed urgent veterinary treatment.
There was one dog that was sharing a small space with another that had died and there were the remains of a number of corpses lying near dogs that were tethered.
The animals were forfeited to the RSPCA at Wacol and almost all were rehomed.
He was charged in March 2017.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said a man at the centre of the investigation died of medical causes in March and the police file had been discontinued.
Ljuhar was expected to appear in a Goondiwindi court for sentencing on Tuesday.
He did not enter a plea in relation to the charges.