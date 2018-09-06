Puppy fun for everyone

DOG lovers were out enjoying the first day of spring at Poochies @ Peregian on Saturday.

A fundraiser held at St Andrew's Anglican College was all about raising money and awareness for local organisation Smart Pups.

Jade Hammacott with Teddy the Western Terrier. Caitlin Zerafa

Smart Pup trainer Bec Oakley said there such is a demand for assistance dogs in the community.

"We train assistance dogs for children with special needs,” Bec said.

"That includes autism assist, mobility assist, seizure alert and other medical alerts.”

They are also trained for people with type 1 diabetes.

Lauren Wakefield and Evelyn Montgomergy dressed their Cavoodles Pepper and Honey up for the morning in bows and tutus. Caitlin Zerafa

"We've got about a two-year wait-list at the moment so we are trying to fundraise to get as many dogs out there as we can to assist with that demand.”

The breeds involved in the program include labradors, golden retrievers and labradoodles.

"We are doing a bit of a call out on the coast for foster families as well,” Bec said.

"That's anyone to facilitate in-home obedience and giving that dog a safe and loving environment while the dog is in training.”

Lachlan Kempthorne with Frank the Pug. Caitlin Zerafa

Volunteer Jacqui Armstrong said assistance dogs can change lives.

"They make a really big difference to the families that they're with, not only the child but the whole family,” Jacqui said.

Through the morning, many came along with their four-legged friends of all breeds, shapes and sizes and got involved in games and free vet checks.

Storm McRae with Tinkerbelle the Chihuahua and Molly Cousins with Stella the Pug. Caitlin Zerafa

SAAC Head of Choral and Poochies organiser Savanna Griechen said it was the sixth year running the event.

"We've had a lot of local organisations come on board this year like Petstock and Peregian Springs Vet Surgery,” Savanna said.

"They all donated their time and also donated prizes.”

A small portion of the day will also go back into the school's music program.

"It's a really great event. We had loads of doggy treats and competitions.”