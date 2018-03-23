Pups play dress-ups at Pawsome Paws Parade

LOOKING GOOD: Leila McRoker with Humphrey at the Eumundi Pawsome Paws Parade.

THERE were paws adorned with costumes and colour on the weekend at the Pawsome Paws Parade.

Dozens of doggies, big and small, were dressed to the nines in outfits for the furry fashion parade.

Hosted at the Eumundi Markets, owners registered their dogs to take part in the pageant for the chance at being crowned the fairest of them all.

Owner Corine Hart said her little dog Jack enjoyed wearing his sailor suit.

"He's fine with it, absolutely fine with wearing whatever,” Ms Hart said.

"Whatever I put on him, he's fine. He gets a little treat for being good.”

Ms Hart said her nautical-themed get-up, complete with a tiny boat float big enough for Jack, was originally for a pride march.

Eumundi Markets operations manager Jan Ammitzboll said she was impressed by the lengths some dog owners went to.

"Some of the outfits, the efforts people went to was amazing,” Ms Ammitzboll said.

"I'm not a dog person but my God some of them were very cute.

"We had better than expected participation rates. It was a really positive thing, it brings families to the markets.”

Accordion duo Ruba Tuba provided jaunty live music throughout the event, while Brazilian dancers Sambazzy lead the paw parade through the markets.

Awards were handed out to clever canines, including best look-alike, tiniest pooch and the scruffiest.