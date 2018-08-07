Menu
Purrfect day to adopt a feline

7th Aug 2018 9:21 AM

ATTENTION all cat lovers.

Petbarn Noosa, in partnership with RSPCA Queensland, is inviting locals to come in-store to help celebrate World Cat Day happening tomorrow.

Locals will have the opportunity to meet some of the loveable cats available for adoption who are looking to find their fur-ever homes.

Petbarn Noosa store manager Peter Auld said they are excited to be celebrating World Cat Day again this year.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the unconditional love and joy that our feline friends bring to us every day.”

"Cats make wonderful pets as they're affectionate yet independent. They are renowned for their companionship, playful nature and self-sufficiency, making a great addition to any family.”

"If you have been thinking about welcoming a new feline friend into your home, World Cat Day is the perfect time to come in-store and meet some of the adorable cats and kittens available for adoption.”

"On the day, our aim is to find as many perfect pairings as possible so that these rescue animals can find loving forever homes,” he said.

All cats and kittens up for adoption are vaccinated, microchipped, desexed and health checked.

To find out more about pet adoption visit in-store or www.petbarn.com.au or call 3181 3276.

