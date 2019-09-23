Menu
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed
family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    News Noosa mayor thanks emergency responders after massive fire effort

    Take a music journey with Barry

    Take a music journey with Barry

    News Music legend Barry Charles wants to take you back to the Old Noosa scene

    Three tips for school holiday safety

    Three tips for school holiday safety

    News School holidays begin this weekend and if you’re out and about here are ways to...

    New trial for ‘dumping’ beach as lifesavers back on alert

    New trial for ‘dumping’ beach as lifesavers back on alert

    News Surf lifesavers will be back on local beaches this weekend with help from a new...