Push for faster rail

ALL ABOARD: Trying to make a more urgent case for fast rail to the Coast.

NOOSA commuters stand to gain with the push for fast rail to the Sunshine Coast from Brisbane.

That is according to Sunshine Coast prestige property developer Tike Property.

The South East Queensland Council of Mayors is also backing the mooted 45-minute rail trip that is supported by Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien and Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow.

And a proposed further extension of this service from Nambour station to Maroochydore, according to a Tike spokesman, would "open up the prospect of a much more palatable commute for Noosa residents into Brisbane”.

"Connecting the new CBD and new international airport to fast rail would deliver huge economic and social benefits to our region,” he said.

"The benefits of a better connected Sunshine Coast are numerous, with further transport infrastructure only feathering what is already a pretty comfortable nest up here in Noosa.”

He said the rail upgrades plus the planned Bruce Highway upgrades alongside the expansion of the Sunshine Coast airport were all beneficial to Noosa commuters.

The spokesman said with Noosa's property market continuing to strengthen this project "will undoubtedly make the area more desirable”.

The mayors said 85 per cent of Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay residents recently surveyed support the introduction of a regional fast rail network.

The ReachTel poll of more than 2200 respondents showed strong Sunshine Coast support for the concept of such a fast rail network and "widespread agreement that the current delivery of transport infrastructure was not keeping up with the growth of the region”.

Seventy-three per cent of Sunshine Coast respondents also believed that if SEQ hosted the 2032 Olympic Games, this could accelerate the delivery of transport infrastructure.

Sunshine Coast Acting Mayor Tim Dwyer said public transport options for Sunshine Coast residents and visitors were so limited that they transferred the pressure on the already heavily congested Bruce Highway.

"A fast rail connection between Sunshine Coast to Brisbane would unlock significant connectivity for our region with the broader SEQ, help relieve the pressure on major highways and motorways and make the Sunshine Coast far more accessible to visitors,” CrDwyer said.

Mr Dow said the federally funded North Coast Connect fast rail "business case is due in a month or two”.

However, he said this proposal was only a concept at this stage.