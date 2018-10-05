Push for path to link two towns

There's huge support for a bike path from Cooran to Pomona from the local community.

RESIDENTS of two hinterland towns have joined forces to campaign for a safe bicycle path to connect them.

And so far their petition has procured more than 1000 signatures from locals alone.

Spokeswoman Melanie Weaver said support for a 7km bicycle pathway between Cooran and Pomona was huge.

"We said we would get 1000 signatures gathered, not using electronic methods, and only from Cooran and Pomona - and we got them in three to four weeks,” she said.

"We've taken them down now but local shops are still asking for them.”

Ms Weaver said the idea had been talked about for years but the time had come to talk to Noosa Council about getting it done.

"Cooran is a sister to Pomona - all the shops are in Pomona - some buses stop here but only for the school and most stop at Pomona,” she said.

"A lot of people want to ride bikes here but it's extremely dangerous (using the roads). No one will do it with kids.”

Fellow campaigner Fern McGee said she tried using the back roads, which was an 8km cycle.

"The main roads have no verges; we (mostly) had to walk along the road,” Ms McGee said.

"Lots of schoolchildren also travel to the Pomona campus of Noosa District High School for the first two years, so they would be able to ride there.”

The pair said they had heard about a land easement west of the railway.

"It would be more scenic than (a path next to the railway), and we could plant trees along it, which we couldn't do along the rail (path),” Ms McGee said.

The group has already had discussions with council and "the initial reaction was positive”.

"They're into it; they are researching overland options,” Ms Weaver said.

"Yes, it (could) be expensive but it will pay for itself, through health and connectivity. But it would be well spent and the path well-utilised.”