Pushing on with trail

MAGNIFICENT: The Cooloola Great Walk at the Carlo sand blow - it's experiences like these that Noosa Council wants preserved for trekkers only.

DESPITE the coronavirus lockdowns and work restrictions, progress is being made on the Cooloola Great Walk.

In February 2020 Touruism Minsiter Kate Jones announced that CABN has been selected as the preferred proponent to deliver new ecotourism accommodation along the Cooloola Great Walk.

CABN are Australian experts in eco-friendly, off-grid, nature-based accommodation.

They also plan on manufacturing their cabins on the Sunshine Coast, using locally-sourced materials designed to make as little impact on the environment as possible.

“At present, the traditional owners (Kabi Kabi People), CABN, the Queensland Government and external advisors are finalising the selection of locations for the eco-accommodation along the trail,” a Queensland Ecotourism Trails Project spokesman sid

“This will continue through May 2020, weather and COVID-19 restrictions permitting.

“At the same time, we are working with the Kabi Kabi People on developing a business model so they can continue to build their capacity and capability to be ready for opportunities that arise with this ecotourism project.”

The spokesman said these opportunities could include ranger guides, chefs, service staff, artists and the supply of goods and services.

“With a few changes in work practices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all (COVID-19 restrictions), we remain firmly committed to improving Queensland’s long-term economic outlook and ensuring the resilience of regional communities by delivering new ecotourism opportunities,” he said.