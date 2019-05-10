Put the kettle on: big cuppa brews in Sunshine Beach

GENEROUS MORNING: Local previously enjoying the hospitality of Sunshine Beach Reat Estate team for the Biggest Morning Tea.

BRING your generous appetite along to the Sunshine Beach Real Estate when the staff hold the annual Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea outside of the office on the morning of Thursday, May 23, from 9am until 11.30am.

Pip Covell and her team has hosted the event for 17 years and this year's morning tea at Duke St promises to be even bigger.

"The the event is well attended and includes a raffle with generous prices, fabulous baked delights, lovely teas and barista coffee supplied by Costa Noosa,” an office spokeswoman said.

"The event is supported by nearly all the local businesses in Sunshine Beach and is a wonderful show of community spirit and generosity.”

She said the Cancer Council's event has a special place for the team with every person familiar with someone who has cancer impact on themselves and their family.

The staff love the opportunity to contribute to Cancer Council's support, research and prevention "and we have a ball - as well as a cuppa and too many sweets”.

Costa Noosa coffee provides the beautiful coffee and baristas on site while the Marble Bar donates the space to enjoy the morning tea and Sunshine Beach Surf Club supplies the cups, saucers, tables and other bits and pieces.

"The event just gets bigger and bigger each year with over 100 people attending last year and raising over $4000,” the spokeswoman said.

So, enjoy a great morning of socialising, wonderful drinks and food and a prize or two.