Put the kettle on with Duke Street

CHEERS: The Sunshine Beach Real Estate crew, with Rachel, from Costa Noosa, and Vicki, from neighbour Fratellini's, will host the Biggest Morning Tea.

CHEERS: The Sunshine Beach Real Estate crew, with Rachel, from Costa Noosa, and Vicki, from neighbour Fratellini's, will host the Biggest Morning Tea. Alan Lander

GO ON, pay a wee bit more for a cuppa next Thursday at Sunshine Beach - and help save a few lives.

The "Duchesses of Duke Street” gang at Sunshine Beach Real Estate know what the Biggest Morning Tea is all about - they've been taking over the precinct for 16 years,

and this year isn't any different.

It gets bigger every year, with more than 100 people last year generating more than $3500 for the Cancer Council.

"The event is supported by nearly all the local businesses in Sunshine Beach and is a wonderful show of community spirit and generosity,” staffer Penny Gardner said.

"It is always well-attended and spills onto the road, and includes a raffle, fabulous baked delights, lovely teas and Costa Noosa barista coffee. And we have a ball as well as a cuppa - and too many sweets.”

So head down on Thursday, May 24 to

36 Duke St, Sunshine Beach from 9-11.30am.