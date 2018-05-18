Menu
Login
CHEERS: The Sunshine Beach Real Estate crew, with Rachel, from Costa Noosa, and Vicki, from neighbour Fratellini's, will host the Biggest Morning Tea.
CHEERS: The Sunshine Beach Real Estate crew, with Rachel, from Costa Noosa, and Vicki, from neighbour Fratellini's, will host the Biggest Morning Tea. Alan Lander
News

Put the kettle on with Duke Street

by Alan Lander
18th May 2018 5:01 AM

GO ON, pay a wee bit more for a cuppa next Thursday at Sunshine Beach - and help save a few lives.

The "Duchesses of Duke Street” gang at Sunshine Beach Real Estate know what the Biggest Morning Tea is all about - they've been taking over the precinct for 16 years,

and this year isn't any different.

It gets bigger every year, with more than 100 people last year generating more than $3500 for the Cancer Council.

"The event is supported by nearly all the local businesses in Sunshine Beach and is a wonderful show of community spirit and generosity,” staffer Penny Gardner said.

"It is always well-attended and spills onto the road, and includes a raffle, fabulous baked delights, lovely teas and Costa Noosa barista coffee. And we have a ball as well as a cuppa - and too many sweets.”

So head down on Thursday, May 24 to

36 Duke St, Sunshine Beach from 9-11.30am.

biggest morning tea cancer council noosa sunshine beach
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa plugs in to electric trip to move in to the future

    Noosa plugs in to electric trip to move in to the future

    News First expo has charged up local interest

    Cooroy's art inspiration on QPAC stage

    Cooroy's art inspiration on QPAC stage

    News His creative bent helps pave the way for Rent

    Upgrade reveal is kid's play at Eumundi

    Upgrade reveal is kid's play at Eumundi

    News $240,000 Dick Caplick Park additions

    A 'stand-up' entry to festival

    A 'stand-up' entry to festival

    News Paddle to Food and Wine Festival

    Local Partners