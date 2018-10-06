Putrajaya stopover eye-opener

WOULD you prefer Malaysia, China, India or Borneo?

Not the country or the cuisine, your room decor.

The stunning Pullman Putrajaya Lakeside has meticulously crafted the four wings to reflect the architecture and ambience of its neighbours.

With AirAsia flights from the Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur from $264 one way, the city is the perfect stopover on a trip to Europe or connecting flights throughout Asia.

Pullman Putrajaya Lakeside is just 25 minutes from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport which has a low-cost carrier terminal for such flights.

Putrajaya serves as the federal administrative centre of Malaysia. The government shifted there in 1999.

Planned as a garden and intelligent city, 38% of the area is reserved for green spaces and the centrepiece of the area is a huge lake.

There are plenty of attractions nearby, including the impressive architecture of the government buildings, and a worthy shopping mall.

The hotel is a mini-city of its own with a clocktower in the centre to link together the four wings, which house a variety of shops, bars and restaurants.

The meals on the buffet at B's restaurant are almost worth a trip alone.

But to get into the thick of it, the hotel is 20 minutes drive from the eart of KL city.

Take advantage of the hotel's spa relish and rejuvenate package during a stopover.

The two-day, one-night package is 450 ringgit ($140) for two in a spa concept room.

It includes a one-hour massage for each person, a turndown service, free internet, 20% discount on food at the hotel and late check-out untiil 4pm.

Visit Pullman Putrajaya to book the deal, which is valid until December 31, 2012.

